David Byrne, Terry Allen, Steve Earle & The Dukes playing 2022 John Henry’s Friends benefit

Steve Earle & The Dukes and City Winery have announced the lineup for their annual John Henry's Friends benefit concert, happening on December 19 at Town Hall. This will be the eighth annual edition, and as usual, proceeds benefit The Keswell School, an educational program for children and young adults diagnosed with autism. This year's lineup features David Byrne, Terry Allen, and Matt Savage and The Mastersons, along with Steve Earle & The Dukes. Tickets go on sale Friday, October 21 at noon Eastern, with a presale happening now, and there are also VIP options available.

See pictures from last year's John Henry's Friends benefit, which featured Bruce Springsteen, Willie Nile, Rosanne Cash, and more, below.