David Byrne’s ‘American Utopia,’ directed by Spike Lee, to open 2020 Toronto Film Fest

The Spike Lee-directed filmed version of David Byrne's American Utopia on Broadway will make its premiere at the 2020 edition of the Toronto International Film Festival as the opening night event. That's September 10, which is also the same day as American Utopia on Broadway will premiere on HBO.

Running 135 minutes, Lee's version of American Utopia on Broadway was filmed during the show's original run at NYC's Hudson Theater, and includes Byrne and his "untethered" backing band performing a mix of solo songs and Talking Heads classics.

The 2020 edition of TIFF happens September 10-19 and, due to the coronavirus, attendance is expected to be greatly reduced, with the number of films shown also being drastically reduced. Deadline reports that there will only be 50 new features this year, with physical and virtual screenings, including Ammonite (starring Kate Winslet), Thomas Vinterberg’s Another Round, Concrete Cowboy (starring Idris Elba), Nicolas Pereda's Fauna, Good Joe Bell starring Mark Wahlberg, and Halle Berry’s directorial debut Bruised.

In related news, Talking Heads drummer Chris Frantz released memoir Remain in Love today.

American Utopia was set to return to Broadway in September, but all Broadway shows have been canceled through the end of 2020. No word on new dates yet. Stay tuned.