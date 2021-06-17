David Byrne’s ‘American Utopia’ returns to Broadway in September

David Byrne's American Utopia on Broadway was set to make a return engagement last year when the pandemic hit, and those dates got postponed to this year, which they've just announced are officially happening September 17 - March 6 at St. James Theatre. Tickets are on sale and the show features David and the same band as the original run.

“It is with great pleasure that finally, after a year+ like no other, I can announce that our show is coming back to Broadway," David writes. "You who kept the faith, who held on to your tickets, well, you knew this would happen eventually! September 17 – remount previews begin. We’re moving to the St. James Theatre – just down 44th Street from the Hudson, where we were before. The stage is a little wider and the capacity is a little bigger – I guess we did alright! Seriously, New York is back, and given all we’ve witnessed, felt and experienced, it is obvious to me that no one wants to go back to a world with EVERYTHING the way it was – we have an opportunity for a new world here. See you there.”

You can also watch the Spike Lee-directed concert film version of American Utopia on HBO Max. Check out the trailer below.