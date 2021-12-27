David Castillo (Saint Vitus Bar, Confines) lists his favorite albums of 2021

Saint Vitus Bar co-owner and booker David Castillo (who also makes music as Confines), reflected on his 2021 and made us a list of his favorite albums of the year, including records by Space Afrika, Dream Unending, Ekulu, Cerebral Rot, Dead Heat, Mortiferum, The Chisel, Frozen Soul, Carcass, Buggin, SZA, Quicksand, Mach-Hommy, Spy, Gatecreeper, and more. He writes:

As a club owner, I had the opportunity to reopen Saint Vitus after 18 months of closure. With the best partners and staff a guy could ask for, I was able to experience people enjoying the incredible artists we host and it put a lot into perspective. I am grateful for all the sacrifices and hard work it takes to create these live musical moments. No matter what the road ahead has in store for us, it's a great reminder that people crave what we do. Listening in other contexts is great, but there is nothing like being in it. These experiences really swayed my listening habits this year.

As a performer, Synthcide put out a record for my project Confines called Work Up the Blood. It was wonderful to see people dancing in a room again and feeling the positivity around the release. Getting on stage has always been one of the greatest thrills and seeing human reactions to my music has given me new ideas on where to take the whole thing.

Overall, 2021 was supposed to be a triumphant return for music, and although it didn't achieve the heights we all had hoped for, 2020's lockdown gave way to loads of great recordings. Here are the top 30 things I heard this year in no order. I want to thank all these artists for soundtracking this rollercoaster year and getting me through.

Space Afrika - Honest Labour

Dream Unending - Tide Turns Eternal

Kanga - You and I will never Die

Ekulu - Unscrew My Head

Cerebral Rot - Excretion of Mortality

Vain Warr - Maleficia Carnalia

Dead Heat - World at War

Korine - Sunshine

Mortiferum - Preserved in Torment

The Chisel - Retaliation

Benny The Butcher - The Plugs I Met 2

Kontravoid - Faceless

Frozen Soul - Crypt of Ice

Lamp of Murmuur - Submission and Slavery

Carcass - Torn Arteries

Tribulation - Where the Gloom Becomes Sound

King Woman - Celestial Blues

Xeno and Oaklander - Vi/deo

Buggin - Brainfreeze

SZA - I Hate You / Fue Mejor

Quicksand - Distant Populations

Mvtant – Gore + Mirrorshade

Hoverkraft - Schwebende Musik

Antichrist Siege Machine - Purifying Blade

Mach-Hommy - Pray for Haiti

Hante - Morning Tsunami

Spy - Habitual Offender

Youth Code / King Yosef - A Skeleton Key in the Doors of Depression

Gatecreeper - An Unexpected Reality

The Watcher - Your Turn to Die

*Honorable mention to Trace Amount + Qual's Alien Dust EP which I put out on FAKTOR this year. It is an absolutely crushing industrial EP and worth anyone's time.