David Castillo (Saint Vitus Bar, Confines) lists his favorite albums of 2022

David Castillo, who co-owns and books Saint Vitus Bar and makes music as Confines and in new project Other Faith (who make their debut at Vitus on 1/26) , looked back on his 2022 and made us a list of his favorite albums of the year, including records by Chat Pile, Mindforce, Undeath, Moor Mother, SZA, Candy, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Burial, Sumerlands, Burial, Dream Unending, Soul Blind, Immolation and more. He writes:

2022 was a massive year for music. The quality and output of today's artists really astounds me, especially considering the turbulence of the world that makes being an artist exceedingly difficult.

Personally, I had a really great year playing music as Confines which included my first festival appearances that put me up close to a lot of inspiring acts in the electronic music space. These experiences definitely impacted my listening a lot this year.

Running parallel to my music making is my day to day at Saint Vitus. This year I was continually floored at how underground music shifts and moves with a new generation providing a seemingly endless well of creation.

Thank you to all the artists that continue to create for us.

Here are my favorites in no order.

Moor Mother - Jazz Codes

Negative Plane - The Pact

Sumerlands - Dreamkiller

Poison Ruin - Not Today, Not Tomorrow

L.O.T.I.O.N - W.A.R. in the Digital Realm

Un Hombre Solo - Desilusión Total

Spike Hellis - Spike Hellis

Silent Servant - Optimistic Decay

Chat Pile - God’s Country

Wiegedood - There’s always blood at the end of the road

Mindforce - New Lords

Burial - Antidawn

The Weekend - Dawn FM

Early Moods - Early Moods

God is War - Predation Perfected

Fleshwater - We’re Not Here To Be Loved

Speed - A Gang Called Speed

Innumerable Forms - Philosophical Collapse

Night Sins - Violet Age

Undeath - It’s Time… To Rise From The Grave

Dream Unending - Song of Salvation

Soul Blind - Feel It All around.

End it - Unpleasant Living

WORM - Bluenothing

Yeah Yeah Yeahs - Cool it Down

SZA - S.O.S

Candy - Heaven is Here

Immolation - Acts of God

High Vis - Blending

Pablo Bozzi - Ghost of Chance