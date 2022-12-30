David Castillo (Saint Vitus Bar, Confines) lists his favorite albums of 2022
David Castillo, who co-owns and books Saint Vitus Bar and makes music as Confines and in new project Other Faith (who make their debut at Vitus on 1/26) , looked back on his 2022 and made us a list of his favorite albums of the year, including records by Chat Pile, Mindforce, Undeath, Moor Mother, SZA, Candy, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Burial, Sumerlands, Burial, Dream Unending, Soul Blind, Immolation and more. He writes:
2022 was a massive year for music. The quality and output of today's artists really astounds me, especially considering the turbulence of the world that makes being an artist exceedingly difficult.
Personally, I had a really great year playing music as Confines which included my first festival appearances that put me up close to a lot of inspiring acts in the electronic music space. These experiences definitely impacted my listening a lot this year.
Running parallel to my music making is my day to day at Saint Vitus. This year I was continually floored at how underground music shifts and moves with a new generation providing a seemingly endless well of creation.
Thank you to all the artists that continue to create for us.
Here are my favorites in no order.
Moor Mother - Jazz Codes
Negative Plane - The Pact
Sumerlands - Dreamkiller
Poison Ruin - Not Today, Not Tomorrow
L.O.T.I.O.N - W.A.R. in the Digital Realm
Un Hombre Solo - Desilusión Total
Spike Hellis - Spike Hellis
Silent Servant - Optimistic Decay
Chat Pile - God’s Country
Wiegedood - There’s always blood at the end of the road
Mindforce - New Lords
Burial - Antidawn
The Weekend - Dawn FM
Early Moods - Early Moods
God is War - Predation Perfected
Fleshwater - We’re Not Here To Be Loved
Speed - A Gang Called Speed
Innumerable Forms - Philosophical Collapse
Night Sins - Violet Age
Undeath - It’s Time… To Rise From The Grave
Dream Unending - Song of Salvation
Soul Blind - Feel It All around.
End it - Unpleasant Living
WORM - Bluenothing
Yeah Yeah Yeahs - Cool it Down
SZA - S.O.S
Candy - Heaven is Here
Immolation - Acts of God
High Vis - Blending
Pablo Bozzi - Ghost of Chance