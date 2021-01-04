David Castillo of Saint Vitus Bar & Confines lists his favorite albums of 2020

Saint Vitus Bar co-owner and booker David Castillo (who also makes music as Confines), reflected on his 2020, remembered some of the musicians we lost, and told us about his favorite releases of the year, including albums from HUM, Gulch, Ulcerate, Nothing, Deftones, Pallbearer, Jesu, Jessie Ware, Oranssi Pazuzu, Lido Pimienta, Chubby and the Gang, Freddie Gibbs and The Alchemist, and more. He writes:

My life has revolved around music and the pursuit of playing it or facilitating it in one way or another for the past 20 years. The shutdown has applied to nearly every phase of what I do with myself and for the first time since I was a kid, 2020 had me in the suburbs alone listening to music a lot. I often found myself daydreaming and vacillating between nostalgia, dread, sadness, gratitude and inspiration.

Nostalgia for NYC nights you never want to end and really reflecting on why I love music so much in the first place. It's given me so much.

Dread for each dismal turn our very clearly failing society has taken and its impact on so many hurting. We must do better.

Sadness for all those that have passed, from brilliant artists like Riley Gale, Sean Reinert, Wade Allison, Rich McLoughlin and Reed Mullin to incredible sound engineer John Hopkins. These losses cut deep.

Gratitude for the music community around Saint Vitus Bar and the incredible support to help us survive these tumultuous times. Also for NIVA and NYIVA for taking on the cause of helping independent venues.

Inspiration from the Age of Quarantine crew and listening to so many artists tell their stories. Also from my FAKTOR music family Octonomy, Biproduct, Annunziata and Khadija for helping me (Confines) still push to create music and our Label/A/V collective for techno metal punk freaks. I look forward to 2021.

So what about this list? Well luckily music isn't science or sports so we don't need rankings etc. Any piece of music you connect with at any given time is the best, always. So here's a bunch of artists that helped me get through this most unpredictable year. I hope they help you out too and we can enjoy music together soon.

Gulch - Impenetrable Cerebral Fortress

HUM - Inlet

Ulcerate - Stare Into Death And Be Still

Trace Amount - Endless Render

Nothing - The Great Dismal

Faceless Burial - Speciation

Narrowhead - 12th House Rock

Funeral Leech - Death Meditation

Subdued - Over The Hills and Far Away

The Chisel - Deconstructive Surgery

Deftones - Ohms

Xibalba - Años En Infierno

E Saggila - Corporate Cross

Jessie Ware - What’s Your Pleasure?

Realize - Machine Violence

Skeleton - Skeleton

Soft Crash - Spritzkrieg

Lido Pimienta - Miss Colombia

The Bug ft. Dis Fig - In Blue

Jesu - Terminus

Eternal Champion - Ravening Iron

Deaf Kids/Petbrick - Deafbrick

Oranssi Pazuzu - Mestarin Kynsi

Pallbearer - Forgotten Days

Jaye Jayle - Prisyn

Wailin Storms - Rattle

Primitive Man - Immersion

SZA - "Good Day"

Black Curse - Endless Wound

Couch Slut - Take a Chance on Rock N Roll

Freddie Gibbs/The Alchemist - Alfredo

Dreamcrusher - Another Country

Chubby and the Gang - Speed Kills

Youth Code - "Puzzle"

Necrot - Mortal

Krallice - Mass Cathexis

Big Cheese - Punishment Park

Pillars of Ivory - Genesis/Exodus Demos

Of Feather and Bone - Sulphuric Disintegration

Gravesend - Preparations for human Disposal

Sugar High - Love Addict

Henyox - No Devotion

Witches' Dance - Demo 2020

Total Meltdown - Total Meltdown

