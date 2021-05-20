David Crosby announces new album ‘For Free,’ shares song ft. Michael McDonald

Legendary singer/songwriter David Crosby's solo career has been more prolific in the past decade than it ever has before, and he has just now announced a new solo album -- his fifth since his 2014 comeback album Croz -- called For Free and due July 23 via BMG. The album was made with Crosby's son James Raymond, who also produced 2017's Sky Trails, and it was made with some of the same musicians of that album. It also features contributions from Michael McDonald, Steely Dan's Donald Fagen, and Sarah Jarosz, the latter of whom appears on the title track, which is a cover of the classic song by Crosby's longtime friend and collaborator Joni Mitchell.

"Joni’s the greatest living singer/songwriter, and ‘For Free’ is one of her simplest," Crosby said. "It’s one of my favorite songs because I love what it says about the spirit of music and what compels you to play."

The first single is opening track "River Rise," a folk and jazz tinged song which features Michael McDonald. Listen to that one and watch Crosby covering "For Free" at a 2019 show below.

Earlier this year, we wrote a retrospective review of Crosby's 1971 debut solo album If I Could Only Remember My Name for its 50th anniversary.

For more Croz, read our 2016 interview with him.

Tracklist

"River Rise"

"I Think I"

"The Other Side Of Midnight"

"Rodriguez For A Night"

"Secret Dancer"

"Ships In The Night"

"For Free"

"Boxes"

"Shot At Me"

"I Won't Stay For Long"