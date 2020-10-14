David Crosby apologizes for “not cool” Eddie Van Halen tweet

David Crosby made headlines when he referred to Eddie Van Halen as "meh," days after the guitar icon died after a battle with throat cancer. Crosby, who isn't one to mince words, had been answering questions on Twitter, and was asked, "what's your opinion on eddie van halen?"

Crosby didn't back down in the face of ample of backlash, writing, "Sorry ..just meant he does not move me much."

In a later tweet, he continued, "Hendrix changed the world of guitar. Nobody else really ...look I get it ..many of you loved Van Halen ....and the one time I met he was nice ....and he was talented ...meh to me means I don’t care that much ....and I don’t ...doesn’t mean he wasn’t good ,he was but not for me."

Now Crosby has clarified his position again, saying he "didn't even remember" that Eddie had died. "yes you Van Halen fans I did just toss off an answer that was not cool," he wrote. "...the even more embarrassing truth is ..I didn't even remember he had just died or I would have kept my mouth shut....I do make mistakes ...no offense intended"

Dee Snider of Twisted Sister, Tracii Guns of L.A. Guns, and Alex Skolnick of Testament are among those who responded to Crosby's original "meh." Read their tweets below.