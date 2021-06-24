David Crosby releases Joni Mitchell cover ft. Sarah Jarosz (who announced a tour)

David Crosby's new album For Free comes out 7/23 via BMG, and its title track is a cover of the song by David's longtime friend Joni Mitchell (the same song Lana Del Rey covered on her new album with help from Weyes Blood and Zella Day). That cover is out now, and it's a gorgeous, minimal rendition that finds Croz harmonizing with Sarah Jarosz. Listen below, alongside previous singles "Rodriguez For A Night" (co-written with Steely Dan's Donald Fagen) and "River Rise" (ft. Michael McDonald).

Sarah Jarosz also announced a headlining tour in support of her new album Blue Heron Suite, which you can also stream below. All dates and ticket links (including NYC's Webster Hall on 9/27) here.

Also, we just wrote a retrospective review of Joni Mitchell's Blue, which turned 50 earlier this week. Joni's first four albums -- including Blue, 1970's Ladies of the Canyon (home of "For Free" and also home of "Woodstock," which Crosby Stills Nash & Young famously covered), 1969's Clouds, and 1968's David Crosby-produced Song to a Seagull (newly remixed by Matt Lee and overseen by Joni who called the original mix "atrocious") -- are getting a box set reissue as The Reprise Albums (1968-1971). Pre-order it here.

We also recently wrote a 50th anniversary retrospective on David Crosby's debut solo album If I Could Only Remember My Name.