David Cross adds more ‘Worst Daddy in the World’ tour dates

David Cross has added more dates to his Worst Daddy in the World tour, with a new summer leg that includes Boulder, Salt Lake City, Charlottesville, Baltimore, Pittsburgh, Richmond and more, with the tour concluding at NYC's Irving Plaza on June 24. All dates are listed below

Most of the tour is with Sean Patton but no word on who's opening at Irving Plaza. David says, "This is easily my sexiest, most erotic material ever. This is NOT for kids!!!" Erotic?

Newly announced shows go on sale Friday, March 17 at 10 AM local time. All dates are listed, along with a recent late night appearance clip, below.

DAVID CROSS - 2023 TOUR DATES

MAR 17, 2023 - Englert Civic Theatre - Iowa City, IA

MAR 18, 2023 - The Admiral Theater - Omaha, NE

MAR 19, 2023 - Gothic Theatre - Englewood, CO

MAR 21, 2023 - The Van Buren - Phoenix, AZ

MAR 22, 2023 - Crest Theatre - Sacramento, CA

MAR 23, 2023 - Palace of Fine Arts Theatre - San Francisco, CA

MAR 24, 2023 - Palace Theatre - Los Angeles, CA

MAR 25, 2023 - The Observatory North Park - San Diego, CA

MAR 29, 2023 - The Paramount Theatre - Austin, TX

MAR 30, 2023 - White Oak Music Hall - Houston, TX

MAR 31, 2023 - The Texas Theatre - Dallas, TX

APR 1, 2023 - The Joy Theater - New Orleans, LA

APR 5, 2023 - The Sheldon Concert Hall - St. Louis, MO

APR 6, 2023 - Thalia Hall - Chicago, IL

APR 7, 2023 - Thalia Hall - Chicago, IL

APR 13, 2023 - Bijou Theatre - Knoxville, TN

APR 14, 2023 - The Senate - Columbia, SC

APR 15, 2023 - Charleston Music Hall - Charleston, SC

APR 18, 2023 - Iron City Bham - Birmingham, AL

APR 21, 2023 - Agora Theatre and Ballroom - Cleveland, OH

APR 22, 2023 - The Danforth Music Hall - Toronto, Canada

APR 23, 2023 - Theatre Corona - Montreal, Canada

APR 27, 2023 - Variety Playhouse - Atlanta, GA

APR 28, 2023 - The Orange Peel - Asheville, NC

APR 29, 2023 - Cat's Cradle - Carrboro, NC

MAY 4, 2023 - Lincoln Theatre - Washington, DC

MAY 5, 2023 - Union Transfer - Philadelphia, PA

MAY 6, 2023 - The Wilbur (9:45pm Show) - Boston, MA

MAY 6, 2023 - The Wilbur - Boston, MA

MAY 10, 2023 - Barrymore Theatre - Madison, WI

MAY 11, 2023 - Turner Hall Ballroom - Milwaukee, WI

MAY 12, 2023 - Fitzgerald Theater - St. Paul, MN

MAY 13, 2023 - Royal Oak Music Theatre - Royal Oak, MI

MAY 18, 2023 - Taft Theatre - Cincinnati, OH

MAY 19, 2023 - Buskirk-Chumley Theater - Bloomington, IN

MAY 20, 2023 - Marathon Music Works - Nashville, TN

MAY 30, 2023 - Gothic Theatre - Englewood, CO

MAY 31, 2023 - Fox Theatre - Boulder, CO

JUN 2, 2023 - Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center (6:30pm Show) - Salt Lake City, UT

JUN 2, 2023 - Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center (10pm Show) - Salt Lake City, UT

JUN 3, 2023 - Aggie Theatre - Fort Collins, CO

JUN 8, 2023 - The Paramount Theater - Charlottesville, VA

JUN 9, 2023 - Rams Head Live! - Baltimore, MD

JUN 10, 2023 - Sacred Heart University Community Theater - Fairfield, CT

JUN 15, 2023 - Academy of Music Theatre - Northampton, MA

JUN 16, 2023 - The State Theatre - State College, PA

JUN 17, 2023 - Roxian Theatre - Pittsburgh, PA

JUN 22, 2023 - The National - Richmond, VA

JUN 24, 2023 - Irving Plaza - New York, NY