David Cross announces 2023 ‘Worst Daddy In The World’ tour

David Cross has announced the "Worst Daddy In The World Tour," which will have him out with Sean Patton across the US and Canada in March, April and May. Tickets for all dates go on sale Friday, December 16 at 10 AM local time and his full tour schedule is below.

While there is no NYC date on the "Worst Daddy" tour, as usual David will be warming up for it with intimate Brooklyn shows at Union Hall on January 3, 18 & 30. Those are sold out, but don't be surprised if he adds more. He'll also be appearing alongside wife Amber Tamblyn at "Tinder Live!" at Littlefield on January 6 (tickets).

DAVID CROSS 2022/2023 TOUR DATES

DEC 15, 2022 - Coca-Cola Roxy - Atlanta, GA

JAN 3, 2023 - Union Hall - Brooklyn, NY

JAN 6, 2023 - LIttlefield (Tinder Live!)

JAN 18, 2023 - Union Hall - Brooklyn, NY

JAN 30, 2023 - Union Hall - Brooklyn, NY

MAR 2, 2023 - Revolution Hall - Portland, OR *

MAR 3, 2023 - Neptune Theatre - Seattle, WA *

MAR 4, 2023 - Vogue Theatre - Vancouver, BC *

MAR 10, 2023 - The Egg - Albany, NY *

MAR 11, 2023 - Tarrytown Music Hall - Tarrytown, NY *

MAR 12, 2023 - Asbury Hall - Babeville - Buffalo, NY *

MAR 17, 2023 - Englert Civic Theatre - Iowa City, IA *

MAR 18, 2023 - The Admiral Theater - Omaha, NE *

MAR 19, 2023 - Gothic Theatre - Englewood, CO *

MAR 21, 2023 - The Van Buren - Phoenix, AZ *

MAR 22, 2023 - Crest Theatre - Sacramento, CA *

MAR 23, 2023 - Palace of Fine Arts Theatre - San Francisco, CA *

MAR 24, 2023 - Palace Theatre - Los Angeles, CA *

MAR 25, 2023 - The Observatory North Park - San Diego, CA *

MAR 29, 2023 - The Paramount Theatre - Austin, TX *

MAR 30, 2023 - White Oak Music Hall - Houston, TX *

MAR 31, 2023 - The Texas Theatre - Dallas, TX *

APR 1, 2023 - The Joy Theater - New Orleans, LA *

APR 5, 2023 - The Sheldon Concert Hall - St. Louis, MO *

APR 6, 2023 - Thalia Hall - Chicago, IL *

APR 13, 2023 - Bijou Theatre - Knoxville, TN *

APR 14, 2023 - The Senate - Columbia, SC *

APR 15, 2023 - Charleston Music Hall - Charleston, SC *

APR 18, 2023 - Iron City Bham - Birmingham, AL *

APR 21, 2023 - Agora Theatre and Ballroom - Cleveland, OH *

APR 22, 2023 - The Danforth Music Hall - Toronto, Canada *

APR 23, 2023 - Theatre Corona - Montreal, Canada *

APR 27, 2023 - Variety Playhouse - Atlanta, GA *

APR 28, 2023 - The Orange Peel - Asheville, NC *

APR 29, 2023 - Cat's Cradle - Carrboro, NC *

MAY 4, 2023 - Lincoln Theatre - Washington, DC *

MAY 5, 2023 - Union Transfer - Philadelphia, PA *

MAY 6, 2023 - The Wilbur - Boston, MA *

MAY 10, 2023 - Barrymore Theatre - Madison, WI *

MAY 11, 2023 - Turner Hall Ballroom - Milwaukee, WI *

MAY 12, 2023 - Fitzgerald Theater - St. Paul, MN *

MAY 13, 2023 - Royal Oak Music Theatre - Royal Oak, MI *

MAY 18, 2023 - Taft Theatre - Cincinnati, OH *

MAY 19, 2023 - Buskirk-Chumley Theater - Bloomington, IN *

MAY 20, 2023 - Marathon Music Works - Nashville, TN

* Worst Daddy In The World Tour with Special Guest Sean Patton