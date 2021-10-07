David Cross playing Brooklyn shows, taping new stand-up special

David Cross isn't touring at the moment but he does have a lot of upcoming shows in his hometown of Brooklyn, including taping a new stand-up special titled "I'm From the Future" at The Bell House on November 7 (8 PM) and November 8 (7 PM and 9:30 PM shows). Tickets for those are on sale now.

Before that, he'll be fine-tuning material at "Shootin' The Shit Seein' What Sticks" shows at Littlefield on 10/12 (tickets), The Sultan Room on 10/19 and 10/25 (tickets), and Union Hall on 11/4 (sold out). All dates are listed below.

DAVID CROSS - 2021 DATES

October 12 Littlefield Brooklyn, NY Shootin' The Shit Seein' What Sticks

October 19 The Sultan Room Brooklyn, NY Shootin' The Shit Seein' What Sticks

October 25 The Sultan Room Brooklyn, NY Shootin' The Shit Seein' What Sticks

November 4 Union Hall Brooklyn, NY Shootin' The Shit Seein' What Sticks

November 7 The Bell House Brooklyn, NY I'm From the Future (Live Taping of a Brand-new Special)

November 8 (7:00 PM) The Bell House Brooklyn, NY I'm From the Future (Live Taping of a Brand-new Special)

November 8 (9:30 PM) The Bell House Brooklyn, NY I'm From the Future (Live Taping of a Brand-new Special)