David Cross plots ‘Elegance Redefined’ Tour for November

David Cross has announced the "Elegance Redefined" tour which will have him out for two weeks in November. "Man, I don't know what the fuck is going on in this world anymore,” says Cross. “BUT at least we can all still get together (assuming you're vaccinated) for a couple of hours of laughter and good times. I'm hopping on the bus and coming to you. Also, the amazing Sean Patton will be along for the ride. And who knows...some very special guests perhaps??? Let's take a brief vacation from the madness together. This is gonna be fun."

The tour starts in Chicago on 11/2 and includes stops in Madison, Milwaukee, Minneapolis, Lawrence, Lincoln, Iowa City, St. Louis, Columbus, Grand Rapids, Detroit, Cleveland, Indianapolis, Cincinnati and Nashville. All dates are listed below.

To get ready for his tour, David has been testing out material at "Shootin' The Shit Seein' What Sticks" shows in Brooklyn, and he's got three coming up in September: Littlefield on 9/2 & 9/8 (tickets), and The Bell House on 9/17 (sold out). All tour dates are listed below.

David Cross: 2021 Tour Dates:

09/2/21 - Brooklyn - Littlefield

09/8/21 - Brooklyn - Littlefield

09/17/21 - Brooklyn - The Bell House

11/2/21 – Chicago, IL – The Vic Theatre

11/3/21 – Madison, WI – The Majestic Theatre

11/4/21 – Milwaukee, WI – Turner Hall Ballroom

11/5/21 – Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue

11/6/21 – Lawrence, KS – Liberty Hall

11/8/21 – Lincoln, NE – Bourbon Theatre

11/9/21 – Iowa City, IA – The Englert Theatre

11/10/21 – St. Louis, MO – The Pageant

11/11/21 – Columbus, OH – Athenaeum Theatre

11/13/21 – Grand rapids, MI – 20 Monroe Live

11/14/21 – Detroit, MI – Royal Oak Music Theatre

11/15/21 – Cleveland, OH – The Agora Theatre

11/16/21 – Indianapolis, IN – Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

11/17/21 – Cincinnati, OH – Bogart's

11/18/21 – Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works