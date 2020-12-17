David Fitzgerald, original Telescopes guitarist, has died

David Fitzgerald, original guitarist for UK psych/shoegaze band The Telescopes, has died following a battle with cancer. He was 54. Telescopes founder Stephen Lawrie, in a statement to NME, wrote: "We are thankful for the unforgettable memories and the incredible music he left behind. As a noise guitarist David was born beyond the realm of natural vision, a true original, in a field of his own."

“David had been battling cancer for a while and true to form he fought until the end but was comfortable and among those closest to him," Lawrie continued. "Our deepest condolences to all his family, friends and loved ones. We celebrate his life in loving memory. May infinite suns light his way on the journey ahead. Rest in noise punk soul brother.”

The Telescopes formed in 1986 and with David released two albums and a number of EPs and singles before the band fizzled out following 1992's self-titled second album. (Lawrie would reignite The Telescopes 10 years later without Fitzgerald in the band.) In recent years, David played in Junkyard Liberty, who released their debut album in 2016 and covered Telescopes single “This Is the Last of Whats Coming Now.”

Rest in peace, David.

