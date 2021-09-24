David Gilmour shares “Yet Another Movie” demo ahead of Pink Floyd ‘Momentary Lapse…’ reissue

Pink Floyd are reissuing their 1987 album A Momentary Lapse of Reason -- their first album after Roger Waters left the band -- on October 29 via Sony. This is a "Remixed and Updated" edition that will be available on vinyl, CD, DVD, Blu-ray and digitally with Stereo and 5.1 mixes that were originally released as part of The Later Years box set. Additionally, for the first time, the album will be presented in 360 Reality Audio, a "new immersive music experience that closely mimics the omni-directional soundscape of live musical performance for the listener using Sony’s object-based 360 Spatial Sound technologies."

“Some years after we had recorded the album, we came to the conclusion that we should update it to make it more timeless, featuring more of the traditional instruments that we liked and that we were more used to playing," says David Gilmour. "This was something we thought it would benefit from. We also looked for and found some previously unused keyboard parts of Rick’s which helped us to come up with a new vibe, a new feeling for the album.”

Says drummer Nick Mason, who rerecorded drums for this new version, "There’s little doubt of the advantages in being able to find new elements within the music, or more often uncovering elements that became overwhelmed with all that new science…I think there is an element of taking the album back in time and taking the opportunity to create a slightly more open sound - utilising some of the things we had learned from playing so much of the album live over two massive tours."

The new version of A Momentary Lapse Of Reason also features a new album cover using an alternative beds photo by Robert Dowling from the original album cover shoot directed by Hipgnosis' Storm Thorgerson. The new cover was designed by Aubrey Powell/Hipgnosis and Peter Curzon/StormStudios.

Ahead of the release, David Gilmour has shared the demo of "Yet Another Movie," which features David on fretless bass. "Pat Leonard and I met up at Astoria in September 1986 a couple of days after I had played on a Bryan Ferry track that he was producing," David recalls now. "We had a glass or two of wine and jammed for hours. For some reason that I can no longer remember I had chosen the fretless bass as my instrument of the day. It turned into a beautiful song." Listen to that and the new version below.

Meanwhile, there's a reissue of Animals on the way, if Gilmour and Waters can ever agree on anything.