David J (Bauhaus) & Victor DeLorenzo (Violent Femmes) form Night Crickets, share first song

Night Crickets are a new trio whose members you may have heard of: David J of Bauhaus and Love & Rockets, and Victor DeLorenzo of Violent Femmes. The third is multi-instrumentalist Darwin Meiners, who is also David J's manager, and whose 2014 album, Souvenir, features both David and Victor.

As the group note, they grew out of pandemic boredom and Zoom calls. "Night Crickets, a long distance groove affair conducted during the drawn out days of lockdown and beyond. Audio files shared from Los Angeles to Milwaukee, from London to the San Francisco Bay, and the ghosts of Candlestick Park shimmer through the fog, the Devil comes a-knocking on Peter Laughner’s door and Amanda Gorman conjures forth words of inspiration for the dawn of the new millennium....Hark! Night Crickets are chirping as the world is set on fire and the sun is going down."

Night Crickets' debut album, A Free Society, will be out January 21 via Omnivore Recordings and they've just shared the title track. It's a groovy little number, jazzy and danceable, playful and sinister. You can hear all three artists' style in its 90 second runtime, with David J's unmistakable voice cutting through the mist in the chorus.

Check out "A Free Society," along with the cover art and tracklist, below.

David J was to have played Brooklyn with Bauhaus earlier this month but the shows were postponed.

A Free Society tracklist:

Black Leather On The Inside

Candlestick Park

Amanda’s Mantra

A Free Society

Roman À Clef

Soul Wave

Little Did I

Sloe Song

The Unreliable Narrator

Down Below

Return To The Garden Of Allah

Sacred Monster

I Want My Night Crickets!