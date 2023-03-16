David Johansen documentary by Martin Scorsese on Showtime in April (watch the trailer)

Personality Crisis: One Night Only is a new documentary about New York Dolls frontman David Johansen that was co-directed by Martin Scorsese and David Tedeschi. According to the official synopsis, the film "tells the definitive story of the culture-defying David Johansen, notorious ’70s glam punk lead singer of the New York Dolls. Framed around an intimate cabaret performance filmed in January 2020 at New York City’s storied Café Carlyle, PERSONALITY CRISIS: ONE NIGHT ONLY reveals Johansen’s enormous influence, transcending the walls of music as a window into the art and cultural evolution of New York City."

“I’ve known David Johansen for decades, and his music has been a touchstone ever since I listened to the Dolls when I was making Mean Streets,” Scorsese said in a statement. “Then and now, David’s music captures the energy and excitement of New York City. I often see him perform, and over the years I’ve gotten to know the depth of his musical inspirations. After seeing his show at the Café Carlyle, I knew I had to film it because it was so extraordinary to see the evolution of his life and his musical talent in such an intimate setting.”

The documentary premieres on Showtime and the Showtime Anytime app on April 14. You can watch the trailer below.