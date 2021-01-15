David Johansen pays tribute to New York Dolls bandmate Sylvain Sylvain: “my best friend”

Thursday (1/14) night brought the sad news that the legendary Sylvain Sylvain died at 69, following a battle with cancer, leaving David Johansen as the only surviving member of the original New York Dolls lineup.

David has now paid tribute to his former bandmate and friend, writing:

My best friend for so many years, I can still remember the first time I saw him bop into the rehearsal space/bicycle shop with his carpetbag and guitar straight from the plane after having been deported from Amsterdam, I instantly loved him. I’m gonna miss you old pal. I’ll keep the home fires burning. au revoir Syl mon vieux copain.

Tributes also came in from members of The Sex Pistol, The Go-Go's, Pearl Jam, Negative Approach, Ted Leo, Kid Congo Powers, and more. See David Johansen's full post below.