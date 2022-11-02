David Knudson (Botch, Minus The Bear) teams with Cursive’s Tim Kasher on new song (listen)

Botch/Minus The Bear guitarist David Knudson released his debut solo album The Only Thing You Have to Change is Everything earlier this year, and as teased on our recent podcast episode with David, he's now got a new EP arriving this month, and the first single features Cursive's Tim Kasher. The song is called "No Ways No Means," and it's a sneering dance-punk song that takes on incel culture and sounds more like Hot Hot Heat meets The Rapture than Cursive meets Minus The Bear. It's pretty awesome and you can hear it below.

"Tim’s voice, lyrics and delivery are so unmistakable—funny, powerful & sly—he can tackle a serious subject but wink and have a laugh at the absurdity of it," David says. "This collaboration was so natural and seamless—almost two decades in the making. We’ve been friends since 2003 when Cursive took out Minus the Bear and having all the shared experience and familiarity with each other’s work made it so simple and wonderful. Tim has such a unique and powerful range with his voice—I was so happy he wanted to tackle this super aggressive song because when he goes for it with his voice you can feel that intensity and there is no one better."

The new EP is called Undo/Redo and it arrives next week (11/11) via Platoon/Seawall (pre-order). Its four songs include an acoustic version of the collaboration with Minus The Bear singer Jake Snider from David's full-length, "Jealous Time Steals," as well as a new remix of the Bayonne-featuring "Medalle" and the new song "Shift-Command-Z."

Meanwhile, Botch are gearing up for their first shows in over 20 years.

Tracklist

1. No Ways No Means (feat. Tim Kasher)

2. Medalle Nightblind Remix (feat. Bayonne)

3. Shift-Command-Z

4. Jealous Time Steals (feat. Jake Snider) (Acoustic)

