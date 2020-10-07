David Lee Roth, Sammy Hagar & other Van Halen members pay tribute to Eddie

Tributes to guitar icon and Van Halen co-founder Eddie Van Halen have been pouring in since the sad news of his death broke on Tuesday (10/6). Among those tributes are messages from the rest of Van Halen, including singers David Lee Roth, Sammy Hagar and Gary Cherone, bassist Michael Anthony, and co-founder, drummer and Eddie's brother, Alex Van Halen. Read them below.

Eddie's son, Wolfgang Van Halen, (who replaced Michael Anthony in VH in 2006) also paid tribute to his father, as did Valerie Bertinelli, his mother and Eddie's ex-wife. Read their messages below, as well.

Eddie's widow Janie Liszewski, his wife of ten years, penned a heartbreaking tribute.