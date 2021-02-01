David Lynch changed his mind about his “announcement” (a good thing!)

David Lynch brought his daily online weather reports back last year in the midst of the pandemic, which has been a nice source of comfort during a difficult time. Most of them are pretty similar -- LA weather don't change a whole lot -- with David usually ending with a forecast of "blue skies and golden sunshine all along the way," but he does sometimes work in a song recommendation, a vague political message, and other missives to his daily YouTube video. On Sunday, he told us that he'd be making an announcement on Monday. What could it be?

It turns out that David had planned on announcing he was pausing his weather forecasts for the time being, along with his "Daily Number" videos he posts on his David Lynch Theater YouTube channel. But he says after reading comments of support, he's changed his mind. “It hit me once again what a great group you all are who subscribe or visit the David Lynch Theater. So thoughtful and so kind you are, and I’m so thankful there are people like you in this world," Lynch said. "So, we’re going to continue on and I wish, no matter what the weather is, I wish for all of you blue skies and golden sunshine internally all along the way. Everyone, have a great day." We wish the same for you, David! Watch the February 1 weather report below.

David Lynch is about to get a lot busier, as production ramps up for his new Netflix series. It had a working title of Wisteria but according to fan site Welcome to Twin Peaks the series is now titled Unrecorded Night and will be 13 episodes. It's due to start production in May, so stay tuned.