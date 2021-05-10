David Lynch directed Donovan’s new video “I Am the Shaman” (and produced the song)

Today is psych-folk icon Donovan's 75th birthday, and to celebrate he's just shared a new single and video, "I Am the Shaman." Friend and fellow Transcendental Meditation proponent David Lynch both directed the video and produced the song.

"It was all impromptu," Donovan says. "I visited the studio and David said, 'Sit at the mics with your guitar Don'. David in same room behind control desk with my Linda. He had asked me to only bring in a song just emerging, not anywhere near finished. We would see what happens. It happened!"

Donovan says he "composed extempore ... the verses came naturally. New chord patterns effortlessly appeared," adding, "On another day David 'Sound Sculpted' my Ferrington acoustic guitar 'Kelly' and he played his unique Modal Chord Ferrington Guitar textures with 'Effects'."

David Lynch collaborator and Twin Peaks: The Return's sound designer Dean Hurley mixed the record. Watch the video below.

The new single is "an Appeal for Donations to help Donovan & Linda give TM Meditation to Cork Students." You can preorder it on vinyl and CD now and it will be out soon.

In other news, David Lynch's new series for Netflix, Unrecorded Night, is in production now.