David Lynch brought back his daily weather reports near the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, and has continued them via his David Lynch Theater YouTube Channel. Most days are short and similar -- Los Angeles weather doesn't change a whole lot -- but sometimes you get something special, like his cautiously optimistic Election Day forecast. Today (11/25), in the middle of his weather report, he brought up a song he's often called his all-time favorite -- This Mortal Coil's cover of Tim Buckley's "Song to the Siren" which features Cocteau Twins' Elizabeth Fraser and Robin Guthrie. "Elizabeth Fraser just does this thing so beautifully. One of the greats." You can watch David Lynch's weather report and This Mortal Coil's "Song to the Siren" video, below.

In other news, David Lynch's David Lynch Foundation, which is dedicated to promoting and spreading the practice, has announced Meditate America, a virtual benefit concert. It streams on Thursday, December 3 at 7 PM ET, and raises awareness for a new Foundation program, "Heal the Healers," which aims to introduce transcendental meditation to medical workers.

Hosts for the event include Hugh Jackman, Deborra-Lee Furness, Katy Perry, Robin Roberts, and George Stephanopoulos, and Graham Nash, Elvis Costello, Jim James, Kesha, Angelique Kidjo and The Brooklyn Youth Chorus are all set to perform.

About the "Heal the Healers" initiative, they write:

Even before the Covid-19 pandemic, a Harvard report called physician burnout “a public health crisis that urgently demands action” with several surveys putting the rate of provider burnout as high as 70 percent. The American Academy of Family Physicians linked burnout to higher rates of medical errors, substance abuse and addiction, and suicide among physicians. Today, the situation is far worse, and demands well-documented, innovative approaches to address this crisis. “Heal the Healers Now” is a national initiative to bring the stress-reducing Transcendental Meditation technique to healthcare workers in public hospitals who are battling the coronavirus pandemic.

Free tickets to watch the stream are available now, and they're also taking donations. You can watch David Lynch talk transcendental meditation below.