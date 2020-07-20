David Lynch shares “I Have a Radio” video, short films & more to his YouTube

Filmmaker David Lynch launched his David Lynch Theater YouTube channel back in May and has been very active on it since, posting daily weather reports, the "What is David Working on Today?" updates, and occasional "answers to fan questions" sessions, as well as posting many of his short films -- like the "Rabbits" series and new film "The Story of a Small Bug" -- that have been all but impossible to see previously.

He recently posted an animated music video for "I Have a Radio," a song which was a bonus track from his 2011 album Crazy Clown Time. It's minimal, hypnotic, and very Lynch. He also did a new "What's David Working On" video where he was putting up a mirror in his workshop.

Watch those, and today's Weather Report, below.