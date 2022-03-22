David Quinn preps new LP ‘Country Fresh’ (stream 3 tracks)

During the pandemic, Chicago-based singer/songwriter David Quinn moved to a house on a lake in rural Indiana and ended up writing his new album Country Fresh, which he eventually self-produced in Nashville's Sound Emporium studio with Laur Joamets (Drivin N Cryin) on slide guitar and solos, Micah Hulscher (Emmylou Harris) on piano, Fats Kaplin (John Prine) on fiddle, dobro, banjo and harmonica, Miles Miller (Sturgill Simpson) on drums, Jamie T. Davis (Margo Price) on guitar and Brett Resnick (Kacey Musgraves) on pedal steel. It comes out April 15 via Down Home Records/Soundly Music (pre-order), and three singles are out now, including the Waylon Jennings-inspired, Southern rock-tinged "Down Home," the warm, tender country folk of "I Just Want To Feel Alright," and the just-released, rollicking title track. Here's what David told Ditty TV about the new song:

I originally found an ashtray in the back of Sound Emporium Studios in 2020 while recording my last record. It was in the way back corner and looked like it had not been found in 50 years. The ashtray read “Country Fresh.” That title just stuck with me and I began using it to describe all the different things I like in music and life. It was sort of a catch-all phrase for what makes me me. One morning I was working on a song about the place I live in Indiana and I was describing all the things I do each day and I just knew “country fresh” had to be the chorus and title. It had stuck with me since the day I saw it. The song “Country Fresh” has a special place in my heart and brings me right back to the summer that I wrote it, every time I hear it. It sounds and feels just like those midwest summer days.

Listen to all three singles below. Upcoming tour dates here.