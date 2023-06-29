David Wain & Ken Marino’s Middle Aged Dad Jam Band playing shows with Weird Al, Richard Kind, more

When Wet Hot American Summer / The State alums David Wain and Ken Marino aren't working on funny stuff, they're playing the greatest classic rock songs of all time as part of Middle Aged Dad Jam Band. They know all your favorites, from "More Than a Feeling" to "Monster Mash" (no "Freebird," sorry) and you can watch a few clips of their "garage sessions" below. This is the whole band lineup:

Ken Marino - lead vocal

- lead vocal David Wain - drums

- drums Frank Barrera - guitar

- guitar Sweet Teddy P - bass

- bass Jon Spurney - keys/guitar

- keys/guitar Jordan Katz - trumpet

- trumpet Henry Wain - sax

Middle Age Dad Jam Band shows are not that frequent, but they've got a little tour lined up and most shows have some cool guests, like the sold-out L.A. show on July 8 that has Weird Al Yankovic, Craig Wedren, fellow State co-founder Joe Lo Truglio, and more.

There are two Brooklyn shows at The Bell House on July 22 (sold out) and July 23 (tickets), which are with Ken Marino's The Other Two castmates Drew Tarver, Heléne Yorke, and Josh Segarra, plus the great Richard Kind and another The State alum, Kevin Allison.

There are also MADJB show in Rehoboth, DE and Philly. All dates are listed below.

MIDDLE AGED DAD JAM BAND - 2023 TOUR DATES

July 8 - LOS ANGELES - Little Secret - Tickets

(guests: “Weird Al” Yankovic, Allie Stamler, Meggan Lennon, Joe Lo Truglio, Kestrin Pantera, Craig Wedren, Beth Dover, Natalie Morales)

July 19 - REHOBOTH - Dogfish Head - General admission, no presales, first come first serve.

July 20 - PHILADELPHIA - Ardmore - Tickets

July 22 - BROOKLYN - Bell House - SOLD OUT

July 23 - BROOKLYN - Bell House - Tickets