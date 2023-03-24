Davido playing intimate NYC show at Irving Plaza to celebrate new album ‘Timeless’

Afrobeats star Davido releases his new album Timeless on March 31, and he'll play a VERY intimate NYC show two days later at Irving Plaza (4/2). He'll be joined by The Compozers. Tickets go on sale Monday (3/27) at 10 AM and they'll probably go quick.

Davido was also originally scheduled to play the Friday Governors Ball this year, but he dropped off. Since then, both Metro Boomin and Ice Spice were added to that day.