Dawes announce 2023 tour with 2 sets each night

Dawes released a new album, Misadventures of a Doomscroller, in July, and they've announced new tour dates supporting it. Kicking off in March 2023, the shows are "An Evening with Dawes"-style, where they'll play two sets a night with no opener. The band wrote on Twitter, "Happy to announce the Misadventures of Doomscroller headline tour. 2 sets. Just us. Long nights. Full hearts. Come early. We’ll all have to break out the catalogue master lists and bingo cards as we try to get to every song we’ve got." See all dates below.

The tour stops in NYC on March 18 at Beacon Theatre. Tickets go on general sale Friday, October 21 at 10 AM local, and you can sign up for access to a presale for NYC, starting Thursday, October 20 at 10 AM.

Dawes -- 2023 Tour Dates

MAR 2, 2023 Iron City Bham Birmingham, AL

MAR 3, 2023 The Eastern Atlanta, GA

MAR 4, 2023 Ryman Auditorium Nashville, TN

MAR 5, 2023 Headliners Music Hall Louisville, KY

MAR 7, 2023 The Bluebird Bloomington, IN

MAR 8, 2023 Taft Theatre Cincinnati, OH

MAR 10, 2023 Thalia Hall Chicago, IL

MAR 11, 2023 XL Live Harrisburg, PA

MAR 12, 2023 Warner Theatre Washington, DC

MAR 14, 2023 Ridgefield Playhouse Ridgefield, CT

MAR 16, 2023 The Fillmore Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA

MAR 17, 2023 Roadrunner Boston, MA

MAR 18, 2023 Beacon Theatre New York, NY

APR 6, 2023 The Factory in Deep Ellum Dallas, TX

APR 7, 2023 The Heights Theater Houston, TX

APR 8, 2023 Austin City Limits Live at The Moody Theater Austin, TX

APR 11, 2023 JJ's Live Fayetteville, AR

APR 12, 2023 The Pageant St Louis, MO

APR 14, 2023 Majestic Theatre Madison, WI

APR 15, 2023 Palace Theatre Saint Paul, MN

APR 16, 2023 Liberty Hall Lawrence, KS

APR 18, 2023 Wave Wichita, KS

APR 19, 2023 Ogden Theatre Denver, CO

APR 20, 2023 The Commonwealth Room Salt Lake City, UT

APR 22, 2023 Neptune Theatre Seattle, WA

APR 23, 2023 Revolution Hall Portland, OR

APR 26, 2023 The Fillmore San Francisco, CA

APR 27, 2023 Belly Up Tavern Solana Beach, CA

APR 28, 2023 Belly Up Tavern Solana Beach, CA

MAY 5, 2023 The Theatre at Ace Hotel Los Angeles, CA