Dawn Ray’d announce new album ‘To Know The Light’

UK black metal trio Dawn Ray'd have announced their third album, To Know The Light, due March 24 via Prosthetic Records. Vocalist Simon Barr says:

This record has been transformative for us, it is Dawn Ray’d, black metal and protest music entirely reimagined. Writing these songs has helped us process the times we are living through, the chaos that swirls around us, and has given us new resolve and a clearer perspective on how we continue to find love and joy in disordered times. We cannot wait to share that catharsis with the world, we will be a poison if we cannot be a cure!

The first single will arrive in January, but meanwhile you can get a preview from this new trailer:

Dawn Ray'd -- 2023 Tour Dates

January 14 - Temple of Boom - Leeds

February 2 - Record Junkee - Sheffield

March 3 - Ivory Blacks - Glasgow

March 17 - Crofters - Bristol

March 18 - Captains Bar - Stoke

March 23 - The White Hotel - Manchester

March 24 - Lexington - London

March 25 - Scruffy Murphys - Birmingham

March 26 - Bar Social - Derby