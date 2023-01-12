Dawn Ray’d share first single & video from new LP, “Ancient Light”

UK black metal trio Dawn Ray'd announced their anticipated third album To Know The Light back in November, and today they've shared its first single, "Ancient Light." The five-and-a-half minute song starts out as classic-style black metal, and its Joe Guppy-directed video starts out as a straight-up performance clip, but both take a turn. About halfway through, "Ancient Light" evolves into tender post-rock instrumentals and harmonic chants, and the video turns into an instruction video that shows you how to turn a t-shirt into a protest mask. From there, both sides of the song combine into one, as the video comes to a fiery end. The whole thing is intense, and you can check it out below.

Dawn Ray'd -- 2023 Tour Dates

January 14 - Temple of Boom - Leeds

February 2 - Record Junkee - Sheffield

March 3 - Ivory Blacks - Glasgow

March 17 - Crofters - Bristol

March 18 - Captains Bar - Stoke

March 23 - The White Hotel - Manchester

March 24 - Lexington - London

March 25 - Scruffy Murphys - Birmingham

March 26 - Bar Social - Derby