Dawn Richard announces tour, shares “Bubblegum”

Multitalented New Orleans-based artist Dawn Richard has shared a new single and accompanying self-directed video, "Bubblegum," via Merge. It's infectiously bouncy, a super-confident hip hop collage, and follows last year's Pigments with composer Spencer Zahn (one of our best albums of 2022). “Leaning back into the Electro Revival era, I wanted to remind people that King Creole is just getting started,” Dawn says. “The preface to the second installment of the Electro Revival, ‘Bubblegum’ is a cocky candy-coated conundrum. Full of sass that only a New Orleans King can have, this yummy multi-genre single is just a taste of what’s to come.” Watch the video for "Bubblegum" below.

In addition to the single, Dawn Richard announced the Electro Revival Unit tour, which includes her first performance in Atlanta in over 8 years and her solo debut in New Orleans. See all dates below.

The tour includes an NYC show on June 7 at Racket, and Dawn will also give a Pigments performance on May 7 at BRIC, as part of Bang On A Can's Long Play Festival. Tickets to the new dates go on sale Friday, April 14 at 10am local.

Dawn Richard -- 2023 Tour Dates

Sun. May 7 - Brooklyn, NY @ BRIC - Bang on a Can Festival ^

Wed. June 7 - New York, NY @ Racket *

Sat. June 10 - Saxapahaw, NC @ Haw River Ballroom * #

Mon. June 12 - Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West *

Wed. June 14 - New Orleans, LA @ Toulouse Theatre *

^ Pigments performance

* Electro Revival Unit performance

# w/ Tank and the Bangas