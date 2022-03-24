Dawn Richard brought her dazzling Electro Revival to BAM (pics)

BAM's Spring Series continued on Wednesday (3/23) with Dawn Richard, who presented her "Electro Revival," a dazzling display of sight and sound. Named for her terrific 2021 album, the "Electro Revival" presented the album in a retro-futuristic TRON-esque stage set illuminated in glowing neon. Dawn was flanked by two backup dancers in iridescent go-go outfits, and by the end of the night she was decked out as a neon butterfly.

Pictures from Dawn's Electro Revival by Ellen Qbertplaya are in this post

Dawn will bring her Electro Revival to Knoxville's Big Ears festival on Saturday, and she'll be on tour with Purity Ring later this year.

Next up for BAM's Spring Series: Moses Sumney’s Blackalachia in Brooklyn with L’Rain on March 30, which is sold out.