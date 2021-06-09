Dawn Richard joining Purity Ring on fall tour

Dawn Richard released her sixth album and first for indie giant Merge Records, Second Line: An Electro Revival, in April, and now she's announced her first shows supporting it. She'll hit the road with Purity Ring starting on September 15 in Boulder, and stopping in Portland, Seattle, Vancouver, Calgary, St. Paul, Chicago, Columbus, Detroit, Montreal, New Haven, Brooklyn, Washington DC, Atlanta, Orlando, Dallas, Austin, Salt Lake City, Phoenix, Oakland, Los Angeles, and more. See all dates below.

The Brooklyn shows are on November 15 and 16 at Brooklyn Steel (tickets), and before that they stop in New Haven for a show at College Street Music Hall on November 13 (tickets). The Los Angeles show, the final night of the tour, is on December 11 at Wiltern Theater (tickets). Tickets for all shows are on sale now.

Stream Second Line: An Electro Revival below.

DAWN RICHARD: 2021 TOUR

Jun 26 Dreamstage.live Virtual Pride Celebration

Sep 08 Louisville, KY – WFPK Waterfront Wednesday

Sep 15 Boulder, CO – Boulder Theater*

Sep 16 Ogden, UT – Ogden Twilight*

Sep 26 Boise, ID – Treefort Music Festival

Oct 22 Portland, OR – Roseland Theater*

Oct 23 Spokane, WA – Knitting Factory*

Oct 24 Seattle, WA – Neptune*

Oct 25 Seattle, WA – Neptune*

Oct 26 Vancouver, BC – Hollywood Theatre*

Oct 28 Calgary, AB – Palace Theatre*

Oct 29 Edmonton, AB – Union Hall*

Oct 30 Saskatoon, SK – Coors Event Center*

Nov 01 St. Paul, MN – Palace Theatre*

Nov 02 Milwaukee, WI – Turner Hall*

Nov 03 St. Louis, MO – Red Flag*

Nov 05 Chicago, IL – The Riviera Theatre*

Nov 06 Columbus, OH – Newport Music Hall*

Nov 07 Detroit, MI – Royal Oak Music Theatre*

Nov 08 Toronto, ON – Phoenix Concert Theatre*

Nov 10 Montreal, QC – Corona Theatre*

Nov 11 Boston, MA – Big Night Live!*

Nov 12 Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer*

Nov 13 New Haven, CT – College Street Music Hall*

Nov 15 Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel*

Nov 16 Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel*

Nov 17 Washington, DC – Anthem*

Nov 18 Asheville, NC – The Orange Peel*

Nov 19 Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works*

Nov 20 Atlanta, GA – Buckhead Theatre*

Nov 22 Tampa, FL – The Ritz Ybor*

Nov 23 Ft. Lauderdale, FL – Revolution*

Nov 24 Orlando, FL – The Plaza Live*

Nov 26 Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall*

Nov 27 Dallas, TX – Bomb Factory*

Nov 28 Austin, TX – ACL Live at the Moody Theater*

Nov 29 Tulsa, OK – Cain’s Ballroom*

Nov 30 Lawrence, KS – The Granada*

Dec 01 Denver, CO – The Mission Ballroom*

Dec 03 Boise, ID – Knitting Factory*

Dec 04 Salt Lake City, UT – The Depot*

Dec 06 Tucson, AZ – Rialto Theatre*

Dec 07 Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren*

Dec 08 San Diego, CA – Observatory North Park*

Dec 09 San Diego, CA – Observatory North Park*

Dec 10 Oakland, CA – The Fox Theater*

Dec 11 Los Angeles, CA – Wiltern Theater*

* w/ Purity Ring