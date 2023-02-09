Day In Day Out 2023 lineup (Bon Iver, Leon Bridges, Explosions in the Sky, Yaeji, more)
Seattle fest Day In Day Out has shared the lineup for its 2023 edition, going down on August 12 and 13 at Fisher Pavilion. Bon Iver and Leon Bridges will headline, with Dominic Fike, Willow, Alex G, Explosions In The Sky (playing The Earth Is Not A Cold Dead Place in full), BADBADNOTGOOD, Yaeji, Ethel Cain, Surf Curse, Nation of Language, Indigo De Souza, Yaya Bey, and Enumclaw rounding out the lineup.
The festival also features DJ sets from BOOTS! DJs, Sea Lemon, The Kerrys, Mimi Zima, Acid Tongue & Sarah Savannah, THEM, Mirrorgloss, Maxwell Edison, Biblioteka, Chinese American Bear, Pink Boa, and more. Tickets go on sale Friday (2/10) at 10am, and you can see the full lineup below.
Day In Day Out Fest -- 2023 Lineup
Bon Iver
Leon Bridges
Dominic Fike
Willow
Explosions In The Sky (performing The Earth Is Not A Cold Dead Place)
Alex G
BADBADNOTGOOD
Yaeji
Ethel Cain
Surf Cruise
Nation of Language
Indigo De Souza
Yaya Bey
Enumclaw
DJ Sets:
BOOTS! DJs
Sea Lemon
The Kerrys
Mimi Zima
Acid Tongue & Sarah Savannah
THEM
Mirrorgloss
Maxwell Edison
Biblioteka
Chinese American Bear
Pink Boa