Day In Day Out 2023 lineup (Bon Iver, Leon Bridges, Explosions in the Sky, Yaeji, more)

Seattle fest Day In Day Out has shared the lineup for its 2023 edition, going down on August 12 and 13 at Fisher Pavilion. Bon Iver and Leon Bridges will headline, with Dominic Fike, Willow, Alex G, Explosions In The Sky (playing The Earth Is Not A Cold Dead Place in full), BADBADNOTGOOD, Yaeji, Ethel Cain, Surf Curse, Nation of Language, Indigo De Souza, Yaya Bey, and Enumclaw rounding out the lineup.

The festival also features DJ sets from BOOTS! DJs, Sea Lemon, The Kerrys, Mimi Zima, Acid Tongue & Sarah Savannah, THEM, Mirrorgloss, Maxwell Edison, Biblioteka, Chinese American Bear, Pink Boa, and more. Tickets go on sale Friday (2/10) at 10am, and you can see the full lineup below.

Day In Day Out 2023 lineup loading...

Day In Day Out Fest -- 2023 Lineup

Bon Iver

Leon Bridges

Dominic Fike

Willow

Explosions In The Sky (performing The Earth Is Not A Cold Dead Place)

Alex G

BADBADNOTGOOD

Yaeji

Ethel Cain

Surf Cruise

Nation of Language

Indigo De Souza

Yaya Bey

Enumclaw

DJ Sets:

BOOTS! DJs

Sea Lemon

The Kerrys

Mimi Zima

Acid Tongue & Sarah Savannah

THEM

Mirrorgloss

Maxwell Edison

Biblioteka

Chinese American Bear

Pink Boa