Day N Vegas 2021 lineup (Kendrick Lamar, Travis Scott, Tyler, The Creator, more)
Coachella promoters Goldenvoice debuted a new hip hop festival, Day N Vegas, in Las Vegas in 2019. They couldn't hold it last year because of COVID, but the festival is returning for 2021, on November 12-November 14 at Las Vegas Festival Grounds. Kendrick Lamar is headlining on Friday, and his set is being billed as his only performance of 2021, and called "One Night in Vegas, From Section.80 to DAMN." Travis Scott, who was forced to drop off the festival's 2019 edition, headlines Saturday, and Tyler, The Creator headlines Sunday.
The lineup also includes sets from DaBaby, YG, Ari Lennox, Polo G, Isaiah Rashad, Jazmine Sullivan, Thundercat, Flatbush Zombies, Kenny Beats, Madlib, Young M.A, Tyla Yaweh, D Smoke, IDK, Kenny Mason, Yung Baby Tate, Tkay Maidza, and more on Friday, November 12.
On Saturday, November 13 it's Lil Baby, Doja Cat, Saweetie, Baby Keem, $uicideboy$, Cordae, Joey Bada$$, Majid Jordan, Freddie Gibbs, Tinashe, Saba, Sleepy Hallow, Sheff G, Duckwrth, Sheck Wes, Yves Tumor, BRS Kash, Flipp Dinero, Mereba, and more.
Things wrap up on Sunday, November 14 with SZA, Lil Uzi Vert, Snoh Aalegra, Don Toliver, Griselda, 24kGoldn, SiR, Denzel Curry, Earl Sweatshirt, Kota the Friend, Rico Nasty, Flo Milli, CHIKA, Raveena, Victoria Monét, Babyface Ray, KITTY CASH, and more.
Tickets go on general sale Friday, June 18 at 5 PM Pacific time, with a presale beginning earlier the same day at noon Pacific. Register for the presale code.
Meanwhile, Tyler, the Creator shared a new teaser video, "Side Street," which you can watch below. It ends with the phrase "Call Me If You Get Lost," which Hip-Hop N More reports has also been popping up on billboards. Stay tuned.
DAY N VEGAS 2021 LINEUP
24kGoldn
AG CLUB
Almondmilkhunni
Another Party Fam
Ari Lennox
AUDREY NUNA
Aux Cord
Baby Keem
Baby Rose
Babyface Ray
Bankrol Hayden
Bas
Beanz
BIA
Big Sad 1900
Bino Rideaux
Blxst
Breland
BRS Kash
CHIKA
Cico P
Cordae
D Smoke
DaBaby
daydream Masi
DDG
Denzel Curry
Doja Cat
Don Toliver
DJ Hell Rell
Duckwrth
Earl Sweatshirt
Fana Hues
Flatbush Zombies
Flipp Dinero
Flo Milli
Fousheé
Freddie Gibbs
GOON DES GARCONS*
Griselda
ICECOLDBISHOP
IDK
ilham
Isaiah Rashad
J.I.
Jazmine Sullivan
Jenevieve
Joey Bada$$
Joyce Wrice
Kaash Paige
Kalan.FrFr
Kendrick Lamar
Kenny Beats
Kenny Mason
Khamari
KITTY CA$H
Kota the Friend
Larry June
Latto
Lil Baby
Lil Uzi Vert
LOONY
Lou Val
Lucky Daye
Madlib
Majid Jordan
María Isabel
Mereba
midwxst
Na-Kel Smith
Nana
Night Lovell
P-Lo
Peach Tree Rascals
Phabo
PJ Say Cheese
Polo G
Pote Baby
Premo Rice
Q
Queen Naija
Raveena
redveil
Rico Nasty
Ronski & Show Banga
Saba
Saweetie
Seddy Hendrinx
Shaun Sloan
Sleepy Hallow
Sheck Wes
Sheff G
SiR
Snoh Aalegra
$NOT
SoFaygo
SSGKobe
Strick
$uicideboy$
SZA
Tay Keith
TeaMarrr
Thundercat
TiaCorine
Tiana Major9
Tinashe
Tkay Maidza
Toosii
Travis Scott
Tré Amani
Tyla Yaweh
Tyler, The Creator
UMI
Unusual Demont
Victoria Monét
DJ William Stokes
YG
Young M.A
Your Grandparents
Yung Baby Tate
Yves Tumor