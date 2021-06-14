Day N Vegas 2021 lineup (Kendrick Lamar, Travis Scott, Tyler, The Creator, more)

Coachella promoters Goldenvoice debuted a new hip hop festival, Day N Vegas, in Las Vegas in 2019. They couldn't hold it last year because of COVID, but the festival is returning for 2021, on November 12-November 14 at Las Vegas Festival Grounds. Kendrick Lamar is headlining on Friday, and his set is being billed as his only performance of 2021, and called "One Night in Vegas, From Section.80 to DAMN." Travis Scott, who was forced to drop off the festival's 2019 edition, headlines Saturday, and Tyler, The Creator headlines Sunday.

The lineup also includes sets from DaBaby, YG, Ari Lennox, Polo G, Isaiah Rashad, Jazmine Sullivan, Thundercat, Flatbush Zombies, Kenny Beats, Madlib, Young M.A, Tyla Yaweh, D Smoke, IDK, Kenny Mason, Yung Baby Tate, Tkay Maidza, and more on Friday, November 12.

On Saturday, November 13 it's Lil Baby, Doja Cat, Saweetie, Baby Keem, $uicideboy$, Cordae, Joey Bada$$, Majid Jordan, Freddie Gibbs, Tinashe, Saba, Sleepy Hallow, Sheff G, Duckwrth, Sheck Wes, Yves Tumor, BRS Kash, Flipp Dinero, Mereba, and more.

Things wrap up on Sunday, November 14 with SZA, Lil Uzi Vert, Snoh Aalegra, Don Toliver, Griselda, 24kGoldn, SiR, Denzel Curry, Earl Sweatshirt, Kota the Friend, Rico Nasty, Flo Milli, CHIKA, Raveena, Victoria Monét, Babyface Ray, KITTY CASH, and more.

See the lineup in full below.

Tickets go on general sale Friday, June 18 at 5 PM Pacific time, with a presale beginning earlier the same day at noon Pacific. Register for the presale code.

Meanwhile, Tyler, the Creator shared a new teaser video, "Side Street," which you can watch below. It ends with the phrase "Call Me If You Get Lost," which Hip-Hop N More reports has also been popping up on billboards. Stay tuned.

DAY N VEGAS 2021 LINEUP

24kGoldn

AG CLUB

Almondmilkhunni

Another Party Fam

Ari Lennox

AUDREY NUNA

Aux Cord

Baby Keem

Baby Rose

Babyface Ray

Bankrol Hayden

Bas

Beanz

BIA

Big Sad 1900

Bino Rideaux

Blxst

Breland

BRS Kash

CHIKA

Cico P

Cordae

D Smoke

DaBaby

daydream Masi

DDG

Denzel Curry

Doja Cat

Don Toliver

DJ Hell Rell

Duckwrth

Earl Sweatshirt

Fana Hues

Flatbush Zombies

Flipp Dinero

Flo Milli

Fousheé

Freddie Gibbs

GOON DES GARCONS*

Griselda

ICECOLDBISHOP

IDK

ilham

Isaiah Rashad

J.I.

Jazmine Sullivan

Jenevieve

Joey Bada$$

Joyce Wrice

Kaash Paige

Kalan.FrFr

Kendrick Lamar

Kenny Beats

Kenny Mason

Khamari

KITTY CA$H

Kota the Friend

Larry June

Latto

Lil Baby

Lil Uzi Vert

LOONY

Lou Val

Lucky Daye

Madlib

Majid Jordan

María Isabel

Mereba

midwxst

Na-Kel Smith

Nana

Night Lovell

P-Lo

Peach Tree Rascals

Phabo

PJ Say Cheese

Polo G

Pote Baby

Premo Rice

Q

Queen Naija

Raveena

redveil

Rico Nasty

Ronski & Show Banga

Saba

Saweetie

Seddy Hendrinx

Shaun Sloan

Sleepy Hallow

Sheck Wes

Sheff G

SiR

Snoh Aalegra

$NOT

SoFaygo

SSGKobe

Strick

$uicideboy$

SZA

Tay Keith

TeaMarrr

Thundercat

TiaCorine

Tiana Major9

Tinashe

Tkay Maidza

Toosii

Travis Scott

Tré Amani

Tyla Yaweh

Tyler, The Creator

UMI

Unusual Demont

Victoria Monét

DJ William Stokes

YG

Young M.A

Your Grandparents

Yung Baby Tate

Yves Tumor