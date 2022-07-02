Day N Vegas 2022 has been canceled

The 2022 edition of Goldenvoice-presented Las Vegas festival Day N Vegas has been canceled. The news was posted the on the festival's website, with a terse statement: "We're sorry to announce that a combination of logistics, timing and production issues have forced us to cancel Day N Vegas for 2022."

Day N Vegas was to have happened September 2-4 and was to have been Travis Scott's first US festival appearance since the Astroworld tragedy. SZA, J. Cole, Playboi Carti, Summer Walker, Trippie Redd, Jorja Smith, City Girls, Lil Tjay, Aminé, Jay Rock, Smino, and more were also scheduled to perform.

Organizers note that "The refund process will begin immediately, and funds will appear back to your account within the next 2-4 weeks. All orders will be refunded to the credit card used to complete purchase." More details are here.