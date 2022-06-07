Day N Vegas 2022 lineup (Travis Scott, SZA, J. Cole, Freddie Gibbs, Pusha T, more)

Goldenvoice-presented Las Vegas festival Day N Vegas is returning for its third edition on September 2-4 at Las Vegas Festival Grounds. Travis Scott, who who cancelled his 2021 headlining set following the tragic deaths at his Astroworld Festival, is back on this year's edition as Sunday night's headliner; it's his first US festival booking since Astroworld. SZA headlines Friday night, and J. Cole on Saturday night.

The Day N Vegas lineup also features Playboi Carti, Summer Walker, Trippie Redd, Jorja Smith, City Girls, Lil Tjay, Aminé, Jay Rock, Smino, UMI, Doechii, Bino Rideaux, Tobe Nwigwe, LUCKI, TINK, Conway the Machine, Mahalia, Night Lovell, Maxo Kream, Buddy, Genesis Owusu, Coco & Clair Clair, DESTIN CONRAD, and more on Friday; 21 Savage, H.E.R., Joji, Don Toliver, Vince Staples, Sabrina Claudio, T-Pain, J.I.D., Masego, Hiatus Kaiyote, Syd, Saba, Kiana Ledé, BIA, OHGEESY, Emotional Oranges, Tierra Whack, Benny The Butcher, Ken Carson, Ama Lou, Kyle Dion, and more on Saturday; and Baby Keem, Jhené Aiko, Pusha T, Blxst, Freddie Gibbs, Steve Lacy, dvsn, Tems, EarthGang, Babyface Ray, Sheck Wes, Ravyn Lenae, City Morgue, AG Club, NoCap, Charlotte Day Wilson, WESTSIDE BOOGIE, thuy, Tanna Leone, Bktherula, Jazz Cartier, Pink Siifu, Armand Hammer and more on Sunday. See it in full below.

Tickets go on presale Friday, June 10 at 10 AM PT.