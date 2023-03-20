DC punk photographer Jim Saah’s work featured in new NYC exhibition this spring

Photographer and filmmaker Jim Saah, whose photos have graced records by Fugazi, Nation of Ulysses, and others, and who was cinematographer and editor on documentaries Salad Days: A Decade of Punk In the Washington, D.C. and CREEM: America's Only Rock & Roll Magazine, will have photo exhibition in NYC this spring. A celebration of his book In My Eyes, Photographs 1982-1997, the exhibition will be on display at the Little Saint Gallery in Ridgewood, Queens from April 1 through the end of May.

The exhibition features Jim's photos of Fugazi, Black Flag, Circle Jerks, Dead Kennedys, Faith and Void, and more. Jim will be there for the opening on April 1 from 2-6 PM, signing copies of his book.

You can check out a few photos from In My Eyes below.