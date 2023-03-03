De La Soul celebrated Trugoy live with tons of guests (pics, video); catalog finally streaming

De La Soul's full album catalog is finally, after years of legal battles and red tape, on streaming services today, a victory that is bittersweet as the group's Trugoy the Dove, aka Plug Two aka Dave, died earlier this month. What was probably originally planned as a release party for those albums, Thursday night's "The DA.I.S.Y Experience" turned into a massive celebration of the life and legacy of Dave, with a list of guests that read like a Who's Who of '80s/'90s hip hop showing up, many of whom took the stage and performed.

De La Soul's Posdnuos and Maseo performed an impromptu set that included classics “Stakes is High,” “Potholes in my Lawn,” "A Roller Skating Jam Named Saturdays," and “Me Myself and I," with guests including Q-Tip, Common, and more, plus Queen Latifah and Monie Love, who performed their classic "Ladies First."

Also in the house for "The DA.I.S.Y Experience" were Prince Paul, Black Thought, Chuck D, Dave Chappelle, Talib Kweli, D-Nice, Pharoahe Monch, A-Trak, DJ Premiere, DJ Red Alert, Just Blaze, Tony Touch, Kid Capri, Rich Medina, Dante Ross, and more.

"I'm really grateful to my brother, Dave," Pos said just minutes before midnight. "When this happened I was like, Damn, Dave, we was almost there." He then handed the mic over to another Dave, Dave Chappelle, who gave a moving tribute before counting down to midnight when the albums hit streaming and hundreds of buhloones fell on the Webster Hall crowd.

The whole event was streamed via Amazon music, complete with interviews with the group and collaborators. Check out photos from the night and an archive of the livestream below.

You can also stream De La Soul classics 3 Feet High and Rising, De La Soul is Dead, Buhloone Mindstate, Stakes is High, and more on the streaming service of your choice. Check them out via Spotify below.

You can also pick up De La classics on vinyl and cassette in the BV shop.