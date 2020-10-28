De La Soul encourage you to vote with anti-Trump song ft. Chuck D, Talib Kweli, Pharoahe Monch, more

De La Soul encourage you to vote with their new anti-Trump song "Remove 45," which features Styles P, Talib Kweli, Pharoahe Monch, Mysonne, and Chuck D. "When it comes to this president and his administration we need to exercise our right to vote and REMOVE him from office," says Pos from De La Soul.

The song samples Trump speeches and makes detailed references to his racism, xenophobia, sexism, and several other examples of reasons why Trump is unfit for office. Listen below.

De La Soul are also currently working on a new album with producers DJ Premier and Pete Rock. Stay tuned.