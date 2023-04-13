De La Soul opening Nas & Wu-Tang Clan’s North American tour

New York rap legends Nas and Wu-Tang Clan begin a North American tour together in September, and now they've tapped fellow New York rap legends De La Soul to open. The group, whose Trugoy the Dove died at age 54 earlier this year, just played London's Royal Albert Hall, where guests including Yasiin Bey and Native Tongues' Dres filled in for him. No word yet if there will also be guests for their support shows; stay tuned.

The Wu-Tang/Nas/De La Soul tour includes a hometown NYC show at Barclays Center on September 27. See all dates below.

De La Soul were also recently added to the lineup of Pharrell's Something in the Water festival, where they are billed among "Pharrell's Phriends," also including A$AP Rocky, Busta Rhymes, M.I.A, and others to be announced.

NAS / WU-TANG CLAN / DE LA SOUL: 2023 TOUR

Wed Sep 20 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

Fri Sep 22 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live

Sat Sep 23 – Jacksonville, FL – Daily's Place

Sun Sep 24 – Tampa, FL – Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino^

Tue Sep 26 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

Wed Sep 27 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

Fri Sep 29 – Atlantic City, NJ – Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall

Sun Oct 01 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Mon Oct 02 – Laval, QC – Place Bell

Wed Oct 04 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center

Sat Oct 07 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Center

Sun Oct 08 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Tue Oct 10 – Winnipeg, MB – Canada Life Centre

Fri Oct 13 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place

Sat Oct 14 – Calgary, AB – Scotiabank Saddledome

Mon Oct 16 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

Tue Oct 17 – Portland, OR – Moda Center

Wed Oct 18 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Sat Oct 21 – Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena

Sun Oct 22 – Highland, CA – Yaamava Theatre*