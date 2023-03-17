De La Soul paid tribute Trugoy on ‘Fallon,’ performed “Stakes is High” w/ The Roots

De La Soul's Posdnuos and Mase were on the The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday night to pay tribute to cofounder Trugoy, who died in February, the group's legacy, and the long-awaited reissues of their albums.

After that, they performed the title track from 1996's classic Stakes Is High, backed by The Roots with Black Thought doing Trugoy's parts. Playing against their signature daisies, desaturated to a mournful black and white, De La ended the song with Pos performing a capella under stark spotlight.

Watch the performance and interview below.