De La Soul announce their music is finally coming to streaming services this year

It's official: De La Soul's music will be on streaming services later this year.

Talib Kweli had leaked the news earlier this week, but the group themselves had not made a statement until today, which they did on Instagram Live -- at least, once Trugoy figured out how to add his fellow members into it. "This is a long whack De La skit."

Trugoy said that thanks to the deal with Reservoir Media, who acquired the catalog of De La's former label Tommy Boy Records, that their music would be back on streaming services in 2021, probably in November. De La Soul released six album on Tommy Boy, including 3 Feet High and Rising, De La Soul is Dead, and Stakes is High.

"We are very happy," Trugoy said, with Posdnuos and Mase echoing the sentiment.

De La Soul said it's not just the old catalog, either. "We got 20 more years on the books," Mase said, including working on a Pete Rock / Premiere project.

Watch their announcement below.