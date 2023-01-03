De La Soul’s discography hits streaming in March; vinyl reissues coming too

De La Soul have been saying their discography would finally be coming to streaming services, and they've now announced a date: look for those to hit Spotify, Apple Music, TIDAL, etc on March 3, which also marks the 34th anniversary of their debut album, 3 Feet High and Rising. "It’s been 20 plus years overdue, but finally, we are here,” says DJ Maseo.

The group will also be reissuing their studio albums this year, with 3 Feet High and Rising out on vinyl, CD and cassette on March 3. You can preorder those now. The vinyl edition is being pressed as a double album, and is available on black, yellow and magenta vinyl.

Before that, "The Magic Number" is being released on January 13 as a 7" single, cassingle and on streaming services.

Physical reissues of the rest of De La Soul's discography -- De La Soul Is Dead (1991), Buhloone Mindstate (1993), Stakes Is High (1996), Art Official Intelligence: Mosaic Thump (2000), and AOI: Bionix (2001) -- will follow.