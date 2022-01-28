DE metalcore band Foreign Hands announce new EP, share video, touring with Silenus

Delaware metalcore band Foreign Hands (whose vocalist Tyler Norris is also the current guitarist of Wristmeetrazor) have announced a new EP, Bleed The Dream, due February 18 via DAZE (pre-order). The EP was recorded by former Weekend Nachos member Andy Nelson, and Knocked Loose's Isaac Hale also had a hand in the songwriting process. The first single is "Separation Souvenir," and if you're into the whole current wave of metalcore that bands like Wristmeetrazor and Knocked Loose are part of, you're gonna wanna hear this too. It's got everything from bone-crushing brutality to infectiously melodic riffs to a soaring, clean-sung hook, and the whole thing is awesome. The band says:

"Separation Souvenir" was a song that we knew had to be the single when we finished writing the EP. It’s got a little bit of everything in it and we all felt like it showcased our sound well. From the start, we had a pretty clear idea of how we wanted the video to look - we wanted it to be reminiscent of the music videos we all grew up watching. Our super talented friend Ashley Simpson really helped us bring that vision to life, and it feels like a perfect visual accompaniment to both the song itself and the EP as a whole.

Listen and watch the video below.

Foreign Hands are touring with Silenus in February, including shows in New Haven, Long Island, and more. All dates are listed below.

They aren't, however, on the bill for Silenus' free Brooklyn show which happens February 5 at Gold Sounds with Mirsy, Venom Benzo, ASkySoBlack, and Conduit.

1. Anemoia

2. Separation Souvenir

3. A Cardiac Winter

4. Hesitation Marks

5. Bleed The Dream

