Dead Boys, The Plimsouls & Wreckless Eric touring this fall

Dead Boys will be touring with The Plimsouls and Wreckless Eric for a few dates this fall for an evening of classic late-'70s / early-'80s punk and power-pop. Currently there are three Northeast shows announced: Cambridge MA on 9/26 at Middle East, Brooklyn on 9/27 at Saint Vitus, and Philly on 9/29 at The Ukie Club.

If you're wondering, Cheetah Chrome is the only original member of Dead Boys in the current lineup, with Jake Hout handling lead vocal duties. As for The Plimsouls, the only OG member is guitarist Eddie Muñoz.

dead boys plimsouls wreckless eric loading...

DEAD BOYS / PLIMSOULS / WRECKLESS ERIC - 2023 TOUR DATES

September 26 - Cambridge, MA - Middle East

September 27 - Brooklyn - Saint Vitus

September 29 - Philadelphia - The Ukie Club