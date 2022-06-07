Dead Can Dance announce 2023 tour

Having postponed their "A Celebration - Life and Works" tour a few times -- it was originally set for 2020 -- Dead Can Dance have announced new North American dates set for spring 2023. The tour begins March 24 in Vancouver and wraps up April 22 in Philadelphia, with stops in between in Seattle, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Chicago, Detroit, Toronto, NYC, Pittsburgh, DC and more. This will be their first shows here in 10 years, and all dates are listed below.

The NYC show happens April 17 at Radio City Music Hall, and tickets for the tour go on sale Friday, June 10 at 10 AM local time.

North America – 2023 Tour Dates:

March 24 Orpheum – Vancouver, BC

March 26 Paramount Theatre - Seattle, WA

March 29 Arlene Schnitzer – Portland, OR

March 31 Masonic Auditorium – San Francisco, CA

April 1 Greek Theatre – Los Angeles, CA

April 3 Cal Coast Credit Union Amphitheatre – San Diego, CA

April 5 The Union – Salt Lake City, UT

April 7 The Mission Ballroom – Denver, CO

April 10 State Theatre – Minneapolis, MN

April 11 Chicago Theater – Chicago, IL

April 13 Masonic Temple Theater – Detroit, MI

April 14 Meridian Hall – Toronto, ON

April 16 Boch Center – Boston, MA

April 17 Radio City Music Hall – New York City, NY

April 19 Carnegie Music Hall – Rose & Gilt Theatre – Pittsburgh, PA

April 21 The Anthem – Washington, DC

April 22 Opera House – Philadelphia, PA

