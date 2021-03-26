Dead Can Dance announce rescheduled North American tour dates

Dead Can Dance have rescheduled their North American tour a second time and is now set for this fall. The tour, a celebration of the band's 40th anniversary, was original set for spring 2020 dates and then postponed to spring 2021. New dates kick off October 21 in San Diego and wrap up in Seattle on October 25.

The new Los Angeles date is October 2 at the Greek and the new NYC date is October 13 at Radio City Music Hall. All dates are listed below.

Brendan Perry released solo album Songs of Disenchantment - Music from the Greek Underground last fall, and Lisa Gerrard will release Burn, her collaborative album with Jules Maxwell, on May 5.

DEAD CAN DANCE - 2021 TOUR DATES

10/1/2021 San Diego, CA San Diego Civic Theatre

10/2/2021 Los Angeles, CA Greek Theatre

10/3/2021 San Francisco, CA The Masonic

10/5/2021 Denver, CO Mission Ballroom

10/7/2021 Chicago, IL The Chicago Theatre

10/8/2021 Detroit, MI Masonic Temple Theatre

10/11/2021 Washington, DC The Anthem

10/12/2021 Philadelphia, PA The Met Philadelphia

10/13/2021 New York City, NY Radio City Music Hall

10/15/2021 Boston, MA Boch Center

10/17/2021 Toronto, ON Meridian Hall

10/23/2021 Vancouver, BC Queen Elizabeth Theatre**

10/25/2021 Seattle, WA Paramount Theatre

