Dead Can Dance cancel upcoming European & North American tours for “health reasons”

Dead Can Dance were finally set to start their long-delayed "A Celebration - Life and Works" tour this fall in Europe, with rescheduled North America shows to follow in spring 2023, but all dates have now been canceled due to "health reasons."

The duo's short statement: "With sadness and regret we have to cancel the upcoming live concerts in Europe and North America due to health reasons. Thank you to our loyal fans for your support."

Here's wishing the best of health to DCD's Lisa Gerrard and Brendan Perry, and that they will tour again soon.

--

