Dead Can Dance postpone fall tour over COVID concerns

Dead Can Dance's twice rescheduled North American 40th anniversary tour was set to begin in San Diego on October 1, but the band have postponed it again, this time to 2022.

A statement from the band reads:

It is with great sadness and regret that we must announce that our North American tour in October is postponed. We are hugely disappointed to have to bring you this news as we were really looking forward to finally performing for you all once again.

Having monitored the current COVID-19 situation carefully like everyone has, it has been decided that we cannot put the health and safety of the musicians, crew, promoters, venue staff and most importantly the fans at potential risk by touring in October.

The band and crew will be traveling to North America from across the globe, which makes it increasingly more uncertain and poses extra risk and challenges to get to the shows safely.

We are working on rescheduling our tour dates to a safer period in 2022 when we can perform to our fans across the continent safe in the knowledge that the shows pose no risk to anyone involved.

We will share the new tour dates with you as soon as we can.